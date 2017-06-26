Shots fired near Easton arts trail pa...

Shots fired near Easton arts trail parking lot, police say

Sunday

Shots were fired early Sunday morning near the parking lot to the Karl Stirner Arts Trail on Easton 's 13th Street, city police report. Shots were fired early in the morning June 25, 2017, near the entrance to the Karl Stirner Arts Trails on 13th Street in Easton, city police report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

