See who's coming to Easton for the State Theatre's 91st season
The State Theatre announced the lineup for its 91st season Tuesday, promising a varied schedule of new faces and repeat visitors coming to Easton through the coming year. Pennsylvania-born singer Jackie Evancho, Irish showcase Riverdance, '80s bands Night Ranger and Loverboy, and Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul & Mary are a few of the stand-out acts on the 2017-2018 lineup.
