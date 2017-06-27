See who's coming to Easton for the St...

See who's coming to Easton for the State Theatre's 91st season

The State Theatre announced the lineup for its 91st season Tuesday, promising a varied schedule of new faces and repeat visitors coming to Easton through the coming year. Pennsylvania-born singer Jackie Evancho, Irish showcase Riverdance, '80s bands Night Ranger and Loverboy, and Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul & Mary are a few of the stand-out acts on the 2017-2018 lineup.

