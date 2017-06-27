See who's coming to Easton for the State Theatre's 91st season

The State Theatre announced the lineup for its 91st season Tuesday, promising a varied schedule of new faces and repeat visitors coming to Easton through the coming year. Pennsylvania-born singer Jackie Evancho, Irish showcase Riverdance, '80s bands Night Ranger and Loverboy, and Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul & Mary are a few of the stand-out acts on the 2017-2018 lineup.

