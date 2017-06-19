School district offers free lunches to Easton kids
The district will offer free lunches to any child up to 18 starting June 26. The program runs 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Easton Area Community Center and Cheston Elementary School. It ends Aug. 17. This will be the third year for the program.
