Police: Driver fleeing minor crash...
Authorities allege that a driver involved in a crash that killed a woman in eastern Pennsylvania had fled the scene of an earlier crash about a mile away. Police in Easton said a woman driving a sedan with a male passenger was involved in a minor crash just before 11:30 a.m. but sped off.
