Pennsylvania Supreme Court throws out sentence of Easton killer Qu'eed Batts

Qu'eed Batts, who at age 14 killed another teen in Easton, has again won a new sentencing after the state Supreme Court on Monday threw out the life-without-parole prison term he twice received, a ruling celebrated by advocates for juveniles. The high ordered Batts to be sentenced for a third time for the 2006 gangland killing he committed, and the justices established heightened safeguards for youth who kill, saying life terms for them must be extremely rare.

