Northampton County has three new Top 10 fugitives

Wednesday Jun 7

The Northampton County Sheriff's Department on June 6, 2017, added three names to its top 10 most wanted fugitives list. They are Kyle S. Bracey, 24, last known of Brooklyn, New York; Robert Eric Barrigher, 32, last known of Easton; and Luke Andrew Caffrey, 34, last known of Stockertown.

