Northampton County has three new Top 10 fugitives
The Northampton County Sheriff's Department on June 6, 2017, added three names to its top 10 most wanted fugitives list. They are Kyle S. Bracey, 24, last known of Brooklyn, New York; Robert Eric Barrigher, 32, last known of Easton; and Luke Andrew Caffrey, 34, last known of Stockertown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Federal judge recommends tossing Brandon Bloss'... (Dec '08)
|Jun 4
|Beth
|48
|Partying
|May 27
|Anonymous
|1
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|May 24
|Arnolan
|34
|Second police officer steps down from Easton force (Mar '08)
|May 14
|Jako
|38
|Lindsay Harding
|May '17
|Butterrum Beer
|1
|Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying
|May '17
|dats soooo funeey
|3
|Woman who had sex with boy, 16, is given work-r... (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Judy
|22
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC