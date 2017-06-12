New life for Easton buildings is delayed but now on track

When Borko Milosev first saw the progress in February 2016 in the rehabilitation of his once dilapidated properties at 118-120 Northampton St. in Easton , he figured on finishing in early autumn of that year. After significant problems with the drywall installation in the 14 one- and two-bedroom apartments and the two first-floor commercial spaces, it looks like work won't wrap up until early autumn 2017, the developer said Friday after months of silence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.