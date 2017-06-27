There are on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Tuesday Jun 27, titled New Bishop Named to Roman Catholic Diocese of Allentown. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:

Pope Francis has named Msgr. Alfred A. Schlert, administrator of the Diocese of Allentown, Pennsylvania, as the diocese's new bishop.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.