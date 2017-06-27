N.J. man who drove getaway car in killing spree takes plea deal
The getaway driver in a Lehigh Valley killing spree took a plea deal Tuesday on the day he was set to go to trial. Kareem Mitchell drove the Mercedes SUV two years ago as Todd West murdered three people at random and tried to kill two others.
