The Board of Trustees of The Metropolitan Museum of Art has appointed Daniel H. Weiss President and Chief Executive Officer of The Metropolitan Museum of Art. At a special meeting of its Board, the Trustees voted unanimously that Mr. Weiss will assume the title President and Chief Executive Officer, and also announced that the Museum will lead a search to appoint a Director of the Museum, who will report to Mr. Weiss.

