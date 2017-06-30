Infant taken to hospital after Easton...

Infant taken to hospital after Easton wall stops SUV

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: NJ.com

An infant girl strapped into a child seat was taken by ambulance Friday after a compact SUV slammed into a wall, keeping it from careening down a wooded hillside on South Side Easton , authorities said. Three people were in the Nissan at the time, but only the little girl -- just older than 1 -- was taken for treatment, city fire Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Bishop Named to Roman Catholic Diocese of A... Jun 29 weaponX 2
News Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of... Jun 27 weaponX 1
News Federal judge recommends tossing Brandon Bloss'... (Dec '08) Jun 4 Beth 48
Partying May '17 Anonymous 1
News Second police officer steps down from Easton force (Mar '08) May '17 Jako 38
Lindsay Harding May '17 Butterrum Beer 1
News Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying May '17 dats soooo funeey 3
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Easton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,756 • Total comments across all topics: 282,224,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC