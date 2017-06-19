In search of the highest-quality trout streams in Pa.
Pennsylvania has about 86,000 miles of flowing waters, and a state program has been working to determine which are home to wild trout populations . In 2010, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission launched the Unassessed Waters Initiative, which involves state officials, conservation groups and citizens attempting to study the rivers, streams and creeks statewide that support wild trout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Federal judge recommends tossing Brandon Bloss'... (Dec '08)
|Jun 4
|Beth
|48
|Partying
|May 27
|Anonymous
|1
|Second police officer steps down from Easton force (Mar '08)
|May '17
|Jako
|38
|Lindsay Harding
|May '17
|Butterrum Beer
|1
|Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying
|May '17
|dats soooo funeey
|3
|Woman who had sex with boy, 16, is given work-r... (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Judy
|22
|Sexting
|Mar '17
|Crazzyrican226
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC