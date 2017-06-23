Farewell Tour of Mamma Mia! Comes to State Theatre in July with Local Actress as Lead
Benny Andersson and Bjrn Ulvaeus' MAMMA MIA!, the smash hit musical based on the songs of ABBA, returns to the State Theatre on July 12th and 13th as a part of its final farewell tour. Show time each night is 7:30 PM.
