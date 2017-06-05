Ex-Easton administrator complains of ...

Ex-Easton administrator complains of 'atmosphere charged with ... hatred'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: NJ.com

Former Easton Area School District administrator Stephen Furst blamed vindictive school board members for his ouster after a 30-year career. Other district officials, however, say Furst was asked to resign after pornographic images were found on his computer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Federal judge recommends tossing Brandon Bloss'... (Dec '08) Jun 4 Beth 48
Partying May 27 Anonymous 1
Anyone want to sext? (May '11) May 24 Arnolan 34
News Second police officer steps down from Easton force (Mar '08) May 14 Jako 38
Lindsay Harding May '17 Butterrum Beer 1
News Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying May '17 dats soooo funeey 3
News Woman who had sex with boy, 16, is given work-r... (Jun '07) Apr '17 Judy 22
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Easton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,116 • Total comments across all topics: 281,702,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC