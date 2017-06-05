Ex-Easton administrator complains of 'atmosphere charged with ... hatred'
Former Easton Area School District administrator Stephen Furst blamed vindictive school board members for his ouster after a 30-year career. Other district officials, however, say Furst was asked to resign after pornographic images were found on his computer.
