Easton property owners can fix up facades for half the cost
Downtown Easton property owners can put up a new sign, a new coat of paint or new windows on their facades at half the cost. The Easton Main Street Initiative is offering facade improvement grants for properties in the 20 square block area bounded by Route 22, Washington Street, Larry Holmes Drive and Sixth Street.
