Easton police want to hear from those fighting at shooting scene
A fight in a parking lot early in the morning of June 28, 2017, in the 600 block of West Berwick Street in Easton preceded a shooting in the same location, city police say. A fight in a parking lot early in the morning of June 28, 2017, in the 600 block of West Berwick Street in Easton preceded a shooting in the same location, city police say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Bishop Named to Roman Catholic Diocese of A...
|20 hr
|weaponX
|2
|Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of...
|Jun 27
|weaponX
|1
|Federal judge recommends tossing Brandon Bloss'... (Dec '08)
|Jun 4
|Beth
|48
|Partying
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Second police officer steps down from Easton force (Mar '08)
|May '17
|Jako
|38
|Lindsay Harding
|May '17
|Butterrum Beer
|1
|Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying
|May '17
|dats soooo funeey
|3
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC