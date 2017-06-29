Easton police want to hear from those...

Easton police want to hear from those fighting at shooting scene

Wednesday

A fight in a parking lot early in the morning of June 28, 2017, in the 600 block of West Berwick Street in Easton preceded a shooting in the same location, city police say. A fight in a parking lot early in the morning of June 28, 2017, in the 600 block of West Berwick Street in Easton preceded a shooting in the same location, city police say.

Easton, PA

