Duo charged in 5th armed robbery, which netted $277
Two Slate Belt males already incarcerated for four armed robberies were charged this week with a fifth holdup, court records say. Ezekial L. Dingle, 21, of the 400 block of Raspberry Lane in Bangor, had allegedly told police he committed five robberies at area stores with Alan H. Oren Jr., 17, of the first block of Bunny Trail in Washington Township, Northampton County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Federal judge recommends tossing Brandon Bloss'... (Dec '08)
|Jun 4
|Beth
|48
|Partying
|May 27
|Anonymous
|1
|Second police officer steps down from Easton force (Mar '08)
|May '17
|Jako
|38
|Lindsay Harding
|May '17
|Butterrum Beer
|1
|Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying
|May '17
|dats soooo funeey
|3
|Woman who had sex with boy, 16, is given work-r... (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Judy
|22
|Sexting
|Mar '17
|Crazzyrican226
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC