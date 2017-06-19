Duo charged in 5th armed robbery, whi...

Duo charged in 5th armed robbery, which netted $277

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: NJ.com

Two Slate Belt males already incarcerated for four armed robberies were charged this week with a fifth holdup, court records say. Ezekial L. Dingle, 21, of the 400 block of Raspberry Lane in Bangor, had allegedly told police he committed five robberies at area stores with Alan H. Oren Jr., 17, of the first block of Bunny Trail in Washington Township, Northampton County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Federal judge recommends tossing Brandon Bloss'... (Dec '08) Jun 4 Beth 48
Partying May 27 Anonymous 1
News Second police officer steps down from Easton force (Mar '08) May '17 Jako 38
Lindsay Harding May '17 Butterrum Beer 1
News Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying May '17 dats soooo funeey 3
News Woman who had sex with boy, 16, is given work-r... (Jun '07) Apr '17 Judy 22
Sexting Mar '17 Crazzyrican226 1
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Easton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,466 • Total comments across all topics: 282,010,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC