Duo charged in 5th armed robbery, which netted $277

Two Slate Belt males already incarcerated for four armed robberies were charged this week with a fifth holdup, court records say. Ezekial L. Dingle, 21, of the 400 block of Raspberry Lane in Bangor, had allegedly told police he committed five robberies at area stores with Alan H. Oren Jr., 17, of the first block of Bunny Trail in Washington Township, Northampton County.

