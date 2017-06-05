Driver crashes stolen car, hitches ri...

Driver crashes stolen car, hitches ride with passerby, cops say

A 43-year-old Palmer Township woman is accused of stealing a vehicle and then crashing it in West Easton. Pennsylvania State Police at Befast at 7:49 a.m. Feb. 12 were called to the 1500 block of Lehigh Drive in West Easton for reported single-vehicle crash.

