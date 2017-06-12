Driver attacks passenger after pair leaves Palmer Pool, cops say
An Easton man is accused of assaulting a woman he knew as the pair were driving from the Palmer Pool area. Palmer Township police at 11:43 a.m. Sunday were called to the 100 block of Greenwood Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Federal judge recommends tossing Brandon Bloss'... (Dec '08)
|Jun 4
|Beth
|48
|Partying
|May 27
|Anonymous
|1
|Second police officer steps down from Easton force (Mar '08)
|May '17
|Jako
|38
|Lindsay Harding
|May '17
|Butterrum Beer
|1
|Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying
|May '17
|dats soooo funeey
|3
|Woman who had sex with boy, 16, is given work-r... (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Judy
|22
|Sexting
|Mar '17
|Crazzyrican226
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC