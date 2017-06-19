DA will seek death penalty in Palmer Township homicide
Dekota Baptiste allegedly killed Terrance R. "Lex" Ferguson because of a dispute over Baptiste's girlfriend at the time, Theresa Duarte. Police say the 24-year-old Easton man followed Ferguson into the parking lot of the Auto Zone store on 25th Street on Feb. 23. Police say Duarte and an unidentified man were crouched down in the back seat of Ferguson's car.
