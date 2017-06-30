County Top 10 fugitive arrested by Slate Belt police

Greg Vosper, of Wind Gap , who was wanted on a bench warrant tied to a 2012 burglary, was a passenger on Tuesday in a suspicious vehicle at the Square One gas station in the borough, regional police Chief David Mettin said Wednesday. Vosper and another man on Dec. 8, 2012, tried to break into a Moore Township home but when a burglary alarm went off, an open window fell and broke on Vosper as the duo tried to flee, authorities said at the time.

