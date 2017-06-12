Cleanup of fire-ravaged mill drags on, but there's hope
Has enough cleanup been done at the former Stewart Silk Co. property on Easton 's South Side for owner John Robinson to be given more time? District Judge Daniel Corpora will oversee a hearing at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the city's claim that Robinson has failed to do what he was ordered to do last summer in what was then a 30-day window for completion.
