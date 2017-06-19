Canadian author Alix Ohlin to be next chair of UBC creative writing program
Ohlin published two short story collections and her 2012 novel Inside received several award nominations and named book of the year. She has been an English professor at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania since 2004 and has taught at McGill University as the Mordecai Richler writer-in-residence for 2016-17.
