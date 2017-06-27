4th person wanted in Easton drug-deal...

4th person wanted in Easton drug-dealing network is jailed

An alleged Easton drug dealer involved in a street-level drug network is jailed after police last year raided his West Ward apartment, seizing heroin and $13,250 in cash. The Easton Police Department's Vice Unit in early 2016 began receiving tips of possible drug activity in an apartment in the 1100 block of Lehigh Street in the city's West Ward.

