Woman charged in Palmer Twp. thefts of credit card, student's MacBook

Friday May 12

Palmer Township police say these photos show Christina Ott, charged May 12, 2017, in the thefts of a wallet at the Palmer Park Mall and laptop computer with other items outside CVS, both in the township on May 1, 2017. (Courtesy photos A 48-year-old woman was charged in two theft cases in Palmer Township on Friday, a week after township police circulated photos of her.

