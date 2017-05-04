What's happening at this Easton gateway intersection?
An Easton landowner got permission Wednesday to consolidate five properties into one at the intersection of 13th Street and Wood Avenue. They're south of the highest-traffic intersection in Easton, where cars enter and leave the city from Route 22. They're also a short walk from the Simon Silk Mill , a $100 million redevelopment project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying
|14 hr
|dats soooo funeey
|3
|Federal judge recommends tossing Brandon Bloss'... (Dec '08)
|Apr 29
|Michelle lopes
|47
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Apr 29
|Just wondering
|32
|Woman who had sex with boy, 16, is given work-r... (Jun '07)
|Apr 18
|Judy
|22
|Sexting
|Mar '17
|Crazzyrican226
|1
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|Mar '17
|silly rabbit
|17
|Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|silly rabbit
|4
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC