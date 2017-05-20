Union leader says hiring 20 teachers ...

Union leader says hiring 20 teachers will make Easton schools safer

Thursday May 25 Read more: NJ.com

The vice president of the Easton Area School District teachers union called on the school board to hire 20 teachers to improve safety in the school district. Vice President Kevin Deely said the school district has cut about 170 teacher jobs in recent years while the number of students in the school district has remained about the same.

