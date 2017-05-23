Under Armour to make MLB uniforms in 2019, a year early
Under Armour will take over from Majestic Athletic as the supplier of Major League Baseball uniforms in 2019, a year earlier than previously scheduled. Fanatics Inc. and MLB announced an agreement in December that gave the company licensing rights to manufacture and distribute merchandise starting in 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|May 15
|its_jessev
|33
|Second police officer steps down from Easton force (Mar '08)
|May 14
|Jako
|38
|Lindsay Harding
|May 9
|Butterrum Beer
|1
|Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying
|May 5
|dats soooo funeey
|3
|Federal judge recommends tossing Brandon Bloss'... (Dec '08)
|Apr 29
|Michelle lopes
|47
|Woman who had sex with boy, 16, is given work-r... (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Judy
|22
|Sexting
|Mar '17
|Crazzyrican226
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC