Two Arrested In iPhone Theft Scheme In New Canaan

Two men were arrested in New Canaan on Saturday after police said they were conducting a scam involving fraudulently purchased iPhones being shipped to local homes. At around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to the area of Douglas Road on a report that two men had suspiciously approached a home five or six times in the span of 20 minutes in order to pick up a package, police said.

