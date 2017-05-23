Two Arrested In iPhone Theft Scheme I...

Two Arrested In iPhone Theft Scheme In New Canaan

18 hrs ago Read more: The Greenwich Daily Voice

Two men were arrested in New Canaan on Saturday after police said they were conducting a scam involving fraudulently purchased iPhones being shipped to local homes. At around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to the area of Douglas Road on a report that two men had suspiciously approached a home five or six times in the span of 20 minutes in order to pick up a package, police said.

