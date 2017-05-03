Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying
There are 2 comments on the Times News story from Yesterday, titled Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying. In it, Times News reports that:
A Carbon County man was a victim of homicide Tuesday and an Easton resident is in custody and charged with the killing. Yesterday morning, prior to 7 a.m., emergency personnel and law enforcement agencies responded to Lindner's home where he was found deceased in the basement.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Times News.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
bunch of white hick hillbillies go to a-town for drugs.
take a latino with them.
latinos love knives.
dumb white boy gets his by a latino knife.
keep it real homies!
|
United States
|
#2 7 hrs ago
Yessy, what kind of loser name is that?
With those ears, they should have named him Dumbo, His momma's cooter needed to be the size of a coal mine to get that head out.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Federal judge recommends tossing Brandon Bloss'... (Dec '08)
|Apr 29
|Michelle lopes
|47
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Apr 29
|Just wondering
|32
|Woman who had sex with boy, 16, is given work-r... (Jun '07)
|Apr 18
|Judy
|22
|Sexting
|Mar '17
|Crazzyrican226
|1
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|Mar '17
|silly rabbit
|17
|Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|silly rabbit
|4
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC