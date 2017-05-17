Spend an Evening with Toto at the State Theatre on 6/16
Multi-Grammy Award winning band TOTO will play the State Theatre in Easton on Friday, June 16. The shows are billed as "An Evening With Toto" and their performances will feature repertoire for their latest studio album XIV, classic hits, and both band and fan favorites from their vast catalog in performances that will stage two hours of music. Last summer, Toto embarked their first U.S. headline run in over a decade.
