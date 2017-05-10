Self-proclaimed Nazi changes name to ...

Self-proclaimed Nazi changes name to Hitler

Wednesday May 10

This Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2008 file photo, shows Isidore Heath Campbell, left, his wife, Deborah, and son Adolf Hitler Campbell, 3, in Easton, Pa. On Monday, May 8, 2017, Isidore Heath Campbell officially became Isidore Heath Hitler.

Easton, PA

