Self-proclaimed Nazi changes name to Hitler
This Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2008 file photo, shows Isidore Heath Campbell, left, his wife, Deborah, and son Adolf Hitler Campbell, 3, in Easton, Pa. On Monday, May 8, 2017, Isidore Heath Campbell officially became Isidore Heath Hitler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|4 hr
|its_jessev
|33
|Second police officer steps down from Easton force (Mar '08)
|16 hr
|Jako
|38
|Lindsay Harding
|May 9
|Butterrum Beer
|1
|Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying
|May 5
|dats soooo funeey
|3
|Federal judge recommends tossing Brandon Bloss'... (Dec '08)
|Apr 29
|Michelle lopes
|47
|Woman who had sex with boy, 16, is given work-r... (Jun '07)
|Apr 18
|Judy
|22
|Sexting
|Mar '17
|Crazzyrican226
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC