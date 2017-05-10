Red White and Blue Club honors 5 grad...

Red White and Blue Club honors 5 graduating seniors

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: NJ.com

The Red White & Blue Club of the Highlands of Glenmoor announced the 2017 High School Senior Military Scholarship Award recipients for local area high school seniors. The following students each received a $1,000 scholarship to assist them in their pursuit of higher academic success: Hailee Foster, of Easton Area High School; Grace Hurd, Wilson Area High School ; Abbey Heimbach, Easton; Lauren Brown, Phillipsburg High School and Kayla Carraghan, Nazareth Area High School .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lindsay Harding May 9 Butterrum Beer 1
News Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying May 5 dats soooo funeey 3
News Federal judge recommends tossing Brandon Bloss'... (Dec '08) Apr 29 Michelle lopes 47
Anyone want to sext? (May '11) Apr 29 Just wondering 32
News Woman who had sex with boy, 16, is given work-r... (Jun '07) Apr 18 Judy 22
Sexting Mar '17 Crazzyrican226 1
News Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi... Mar '17 silly rabbit 17
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Easton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,205 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC