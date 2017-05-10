Red White and Blue Club honors 5 graduating seniors
The Red White & Blue Club of the Highlands of Glenmoor announced the 2017 High School Senior Military Scholarship Award recipients for local area high school seniors. The following students each received a $1,000 scholarship to assist them in their pursuit of higher academic success: Hailee Foster, of Easton Area High School; Grace Hurd, Wilson Area High School ; Abbey Heimbach, Easton; Lauren Brown, Phillipsburg High School and Kayla Carraghan, Nazareth Area High School .
