Pigment discovered in lab inspires new crayon color
A color inspired by the YInMn pigment developed in the laboratory of Oregon State University chemistry professor Mas Subramanian is making its way to the market. Crayola LLC, a U.S. manufacturer of artists' supplies based in Easton, Pennsylvania, said Friday a recently retired crayon known as Dandelion would be replaced by the blue pigment, and the new blue crayon will begin appearing in its products in late 2017.
