Next-gen Fleas Club: Has the place served its last drink?

Those who hoped the former Fleas Club on South Side Easton would reopen soon as a more inclusive social club will be disappointed. The iconic club at 601 Reynolds St. -- which had been in the city for 93 years -- was evicted last summer before owner QPE LLC sold the building in October for $385,000 to 601 Reynolds St LLC. The club never fully recovered from a federal probe into a $100 million gambling ring that led to arrests before QPE bought the place in 2006.

