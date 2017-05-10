Man who raped 3-year-old robbed her o...

Man who raped 3-year-old robbed her of childhood, grandma says

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: NJ.com

A 20-year-old man that filmed himself raping a three-year-old girl several times will spend the next 40 to 80 years behind bars. Courtney Alphonso Thompson Jr., of the 600 block of Wilkes-Barre Street in Easton, pleaded guilty in February to two counts of raping a child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lindsay Harding Tue Butterrum Beer 1
News Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying May 5 dats soooo funeey 3
News Federal judge recommends tossing Brandon Bloss'... (Dec '08) Apr 29 Michelle lopes 47
Anyone want to sext? (May '11) Apr 29 Just wondering 32
News Woman who had sex with boy, 16, is given work-r... (Jun '07) Apr 18 Judy 22
Sexting Mar '17 Crazzyrican226 1
News Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi... Mar '17 silly rabbit 17
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Easton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,199 • Total comments across all topics: 280,914,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC