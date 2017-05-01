Man kicks in door, chokes girlfriend in Easton, cops say

A Monroe County man was arrested Sunday and is charged with assaulting an Easton woman the night before, city police report. Joseph Schmelzle, 39, of the 100 block of Old Stagecoach Road in Gilbert -- which is near the border of Polk and Chestnuthill townships -- is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.