Longtime Easton civic leader and educator has died
Longtime Easton Area School Board and city council member Pat Vulcano Jr. has died, according to a news release from Easton's mayor. Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said a flag lowering ceremony to honor Vulcano will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Easton's Centre Square.
