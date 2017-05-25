Longtime Easton civic leader and educ...

Longtime Easton civic leader and educator has died

Longtime Easton Area School Board and city council member Pat Vulcano Jr. has died, according to a news release from Easton's mayor. Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said a flag lowering ceremony to honor Vulcano will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Easton's Centre Square.

