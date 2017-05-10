Know this woman? Wallet thief wanted, Palmer Township police say
Palmer Township police ask anyone with information on the identity of this suspected wallet thief to contact officer David Brotzman at [email protected] or 610-253-5844, ext.1716. (Courtesy photos Palmer Township police asked Friday for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing a wallet Monday at Boscov's in the Palmer Park Mall.
