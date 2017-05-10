Know him? Credit fraud probed for lin...

Know him? Credit fraud probed for link to car break-ins, Palmer cops say

Monday May 8

Recent use of a credit card stolen from a vehicle may be linked to a rash of vehicle break-ins in the Easton area, Palmer Township police said Monday. Township police released a photo of a male seen on store surveillance using the stolen card and asked for the public's help in identifying him.

