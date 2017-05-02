Jury convicts home invasion suspect w...

Jury convicts home invasion suspect whose handa

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: York Dispatch

Jurors have convicted a man whose hand was severed during what authorities called a home invasion in eastern Pennsylvania last summer. Jury convicts home invasion suspect whose hand was severed Jurors have convicted a man whose hand was severed during what authorities called a home invasion in eastern Pennsylvania last summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Federal judge recommends tossing Brandon Bloss'... (Dec '08) Apr 29 Michelle lopes 47
Anyone want to sext? (May '11) Apr 29 Just wondering 32
News Woman who had sex with boy, 16, is given work-r... (Jun '07) Apr 18 Judy 22
Sexting Mar '17 Crazzyrican226 1
News Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi... Mar '17 silly rabbit 17
News Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06) Feb '17 silly rabbit 4
News A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small... Jan '17 silly rabbit 1
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Easton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,051 • Total comments across all topics: 280,741,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC