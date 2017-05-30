Florida fugitive wanted nearly 13 yea...

Florida fugitive wanted nearly 13 years arrested outside Easton

Friday May 26

A man wanted in Florida since 2004 was arrested Friday morning following a traffic stop in Williams Township , court records say. Harold Troy Murray, who Florida criminal records show was living in the 700 block of Washington Street in Easton, was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police in the area of Berger and Diehl roads.

