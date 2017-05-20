Fire that heavily damaged 4 homes in Easton ruled accidental
Something dumped into a garbage can behind 1130 Pine St. ignited Thursday morning's blaze that heavily damaged four homes, an Easton Fire Department official said Friday morning. Once debris was removed, melted garbage cans were found to the rear of the patio just inside a wooden fence, Deputy Chief Kevin Arnold explained.
