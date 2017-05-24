Family: Stagemakers at the J presents 'Fame Jr.'
Stagemakers at the J cast performs 'Fame Jr.' on Sunday at Temple Covenant of Peace in Easton. The musical "Fame Jr." follows young students, optimistic and hopeful, as they pray for an acceptance letter from the prestigious High School for the Performing Arts in New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|May 15
|its_jessev
|33
|Second police officer steps down from Easton force (Mar '08)
|May 14
|Jako
|38
|Lindsay Harding
|May 9
|Butterrum Beer
|1
|Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying
|May 5
|dats soooo funeey
|3
|Federal judge recommends tossing Brandon Bloss'... (Dec '08)
|Apr 29
|Michelle lopes
|47
|Woman who had sex with boy, 16, is given work-r... (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Judy
|22
|Sexting
|Mar '17
|Crazzyrican226
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC