Easton's State Theatre giving military and veterans deep discount to see comedian Ron White

As we approach Memorial Day, when we remember those who died after serving in our country's armed forces, Easton's State Theatre is saying thank you in a tangible way. The theater is offering a special discount ticket for veterans and military personnel to see "Blue Collar" comedian Ron White on June 9. Two hundred tickets to each of White's 7 and 9:30 p.m. shows are available for $26.25 - about half the normal $52 price for the seats, with no additional fees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.