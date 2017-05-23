Discount Tickets Available to Militar...

Discount Tickets Available to Military for 'Blue Collar'...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

May is Military Appreciation Month and the State Theatre is celebrating with a special discount ticket to see "Blue Collar" comedian Ron White on Friday, June 9th. A limited number of discounted tickets for just $26.25 are available for all veterans and military personnel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone want to sext? (May '11) May 15 its_jessev 33
News Second police officer steps down from Easton force (Mar '08) May 14 Jako 38
Lindsay Harding May 9 Butterrum Beer 1
News Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying May 5 dats soooo funeey 3
News Federal judge recommends tossing Brandon Bloss'... (Dec '08) Apr 29 Michelle lopes 47
News Woman who had sex with boy, 16, is given work-r... (Jun '07) Apr '17 Judy 22
Sexting Mar '17 Crazzyrican226 1
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Easton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,122 • Total comments across all topics: 281,244,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC