Cops: Pa. man freaks out over Confederate flag at theme wedding3 minutes ago

A man has been cited for disorderly conduct after police say he "freaked out" when he saw a Confederate flag displayed in a Pennsylvania hotel window as part of a Civil War-themed wedding. The Express-Times says police charged the man with making the disturbance at the Hotel Bethlehem on Saturday.

