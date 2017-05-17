Both car driver and bicyclist face DUI charges in bizarre Pa. crash
This could be the DUI-crash equivalent of a pox on both their houses: Both car driver Ramon Nieves-Morales , 56, of West Easton, and bicyclist David Knighton , 62, of Phillipsburg, face DUI charges after a bizarre crash in Easton, Pa. Pictured: one of the suspects being taken into custody.( According to our sister website, LehighValleyLive.com , both the driver of a car and a bicyclist carrying beer were under the influence of alcohol when the two collided in Easton, Pa., earlier this month.
