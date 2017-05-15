'Blue Collar' Comedian Ron White to P...

'Blue Collar' Comedian Ron White to Perform Two Shows at State Theatre

Comedian Ron "Tater Salad" White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but now as a chart-topping Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, Ron White has established himself as a star in his own right. The classic story-teller comes to the State Theatre for two shows on Friday, June 9th.

