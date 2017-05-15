'Blue Collar' Comedian Ron White to Perform Two Shows at State Theatre

Comedian Ron "Tater Salad" White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but now as a chart-topping Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, Ron White has established himself as a star in his own right. The classic story-teller comes to the State Theatre for two shows on Friday, June 9th.

