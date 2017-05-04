Apology 'rings hollow' for sexual assault of 13-year-old in cemetery
Joshua Carrick told a Northampton County judge Wednesday he's sorry he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in an Easton cemetery parking lot. But that's not what the 29-year-old Forks Township man told the professionals who interviewed him during his pre-sentence evaluations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying
|5 hr
|dats soooo funeey
|3
|Federal judge recommends tossing Brandon Bloss'... (Dec '08)
|Apr 29
|Michelle lopes
|47
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Apr 29
|Just wondering
|32
|Woman who had sex with boy, 16, is given work-r... (Jun '07)
|Apr 18
|Judy
|22
|Sexting
|Mar '17
|Crazzyrican226
|1
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|Mar '17
|silly rabbit
|17
|Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|silly rabbit
|4
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC