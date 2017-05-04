Apology 'rings hollow' for sexual ass...

Apology 'rings hollow' for sexual assault of 13-year-old in cemetery

Joshua Carrick told a Northampton County judge Wednesday he's sorry he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in an Easton cemetery parking lot. But that's not what the 29-year-old Forks Township man told the professionals who interviewed him during his pre-sentence evaluations.

